Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 453,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.72. 66,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.