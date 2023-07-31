Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock valued at $392,041 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

