Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 724 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 244,333 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 636,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.72. 58,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.