Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 155,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

