Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 12,054 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,199,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.