Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 759,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after acquiring an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.29. The stock had a trading volume of 149,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

