Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after acquiring an additional 183,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.19. 167,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,109. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $201.72 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

