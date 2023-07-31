Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $49.17.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

