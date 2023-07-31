Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $240.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.