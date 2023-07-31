Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.75. 806,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $211.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

