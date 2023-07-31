Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $75.92. 1,641,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

