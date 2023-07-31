L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

