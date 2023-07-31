L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 817.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,159,000 after buying an additional 61,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LHX traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

