L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.08.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.62. 627,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.