Komodo Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $32.02 million and $830,188.36 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00055068 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

