Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

KGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE KGS opened at $18.97 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

