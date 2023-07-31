Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 86 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.01. 29,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

