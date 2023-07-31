Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 80 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.56. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

