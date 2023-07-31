Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 38 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.50.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,234.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,210.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

