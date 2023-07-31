Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.5% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,367. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

