Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 48,834 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,483,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

