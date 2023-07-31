KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $535.00 at TD Cowen

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2023

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACFree Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.22. 245,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,061. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $514.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.