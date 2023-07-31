KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $535.00 at TD Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $410.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.22. 245,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,061. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $514.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

