Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lessened by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $129.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.51.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

