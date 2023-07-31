Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.43-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.43.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

KRC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,214,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $54.29.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 344.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 145.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 137,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 62,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

