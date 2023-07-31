Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 to $0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $359 million to $367 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.07 million.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.44. 125,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,878. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

