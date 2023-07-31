Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 4.0% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

