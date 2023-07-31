Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Keyence in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Keyence Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS KYCCF traded down $7.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.85. 2,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.72. Keyence has a 52 week low of $307.70 and a 52 week high of $525.03.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, specific solution, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

