Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,985 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.21. 1,329,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.