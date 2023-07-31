Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

SYK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.87. The company had a trading volume of 609,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.56. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

