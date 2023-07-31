Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hess by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Hess Trading Up 2.1 %

HES stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

