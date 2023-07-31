Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,567. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

