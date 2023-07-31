Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 3.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $31.26. 2,739,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,723. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

