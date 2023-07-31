Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $74.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

