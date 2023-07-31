Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

