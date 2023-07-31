Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

PSX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

