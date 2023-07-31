Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 60.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,933,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 1,070,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 451,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

DM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 861,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.95 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

