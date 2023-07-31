Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,500 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of Kansai Paint stock remained flat at $16.26 on Monday. Kansai Paint has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Get Kansai Paint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kansai Paint from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.