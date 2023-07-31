Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 385,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,190.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKKUF remained flat at $15.13 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $17.40.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

