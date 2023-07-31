Kailix Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,143,798 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,143,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000. Transocean makes up about 5.1% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 42.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

RIG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 17,824,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,599,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

