JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 1.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.64. 349,288 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

