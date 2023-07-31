JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $420.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.87.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $386.23. 269,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $391.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.50. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

