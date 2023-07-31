Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 989 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 on Friday, reaching $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

