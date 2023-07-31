JasmyCoin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $188.32 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,689,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

