James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Short Interest Up 46.4% in July

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in James River Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in James River Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in James River Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. James River Group has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $691.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

