Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.77. 417,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

