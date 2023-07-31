J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1,351.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. 36,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

