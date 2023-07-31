J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unum Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.76. 75,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

