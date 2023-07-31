J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FELE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.78. 10,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,904. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.14. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

