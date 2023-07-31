J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $551,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 210,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,918. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

