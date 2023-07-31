J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.84. 75,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

